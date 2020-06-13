Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9806 Sladden Ave
9806 Sladden Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
1076 sqft
9806 Sladden DN Garfield Heights, OH 44126 - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of two family home $765 rent / $765 deposit $25 application fee per adult NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1-2 pets under 15 lbs permitted with PetScreening & Pet Fee.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
4696 East 93rd St
4696 East 93rd Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$935
1150 sqft
4696 E 93rd St., Garfield Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home on corner lot! $935 rent / $935 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
11611 Fordham Road
11611 Fordham Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1209 sqft
3 bed Bungalow! NO SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers. - 3 bedroom home. Updated Eat-in Kitchen. 2 bedrooms on first floor and 1 large bedroom upstairs! Partially finished basement! Full use of the Garage. Nice front porch for relaxing evenings.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
10901 Elmwood Ave
10901 Elmwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1481 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Garfield Heights

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
6743 Hathaway Rd
6743 Hathaway Road, Valley View, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
12805 Watterson Ave
12805 Watterson Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1176 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! We would love to have you! Large 2 bedroom, 1176 square foot, gas-heated, and PET-FRIENDLY home (see restrictions) that includes the piece of mind of an activated ADT security system! Newer carpet throughout this 2 bedroom home

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
11622 Lenacrave Avenue
11622 Lenacrave Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$895
1163 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 32

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Union - Miles Park
1 Unit Available
10422 Dove Avenue
10422 Dove Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house available in nice neighborhood. Rent is $1050 with full months rent deposit also. No felonies or evictions over the past 5 years. utilities not included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Corlett
1 Unit Available
13506 Beachwood Avenue
13506 Beachwood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
$250 MOVE-IN CASH BONUS. Newly renovated unit, ready to move in! This house is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a large loft bedroom on the top floor. It's a big house for a great price. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.
Results within 5 miles of Garfield Heights
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Parma
47 Units Available
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
University Circle
6 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
104 Columbus St
104 Columbus Street, Bedford, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms 2.0 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Huge Living Room Plus Semi-Finished Basement. Bring your personal touches and move right in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Garfield Heights, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Garfield Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

