9806 Sladden Ave.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:02 AM

9806 Sladden Ave

9806 Sladden Avenue · (216) 456-3855
Location

9806 Sladden Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/DN · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9806 Sladden DN Garfield Heights, OH 44126 - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of two family home

$765 rent / $765 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1-2 pets under 15 lbs permitted with PetScreening & Pet Fee.
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Really lovely DOWN unit of two family home. This unit offers a large living room, a great sized eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms with their own closets, and 1 full bath. Stove & fridge on site for resident to use. 1 off street parking space, and washer/dryer hookups in shared basement.

Resident pays gas/electric, and is responsible for snow removal as well. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9806 Sladden Ave have any available units?
9806 Sladden Ave has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9806 Sladden Ave have?
Some of 9806 Sladden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 Sladden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Sladden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Sladden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9806 Sladden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9806 Sladden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Sladden Ave does offer parking.
Does 9806 Sladden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 Sladden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Sladden Ave have a pool?
No, 9806 Sladden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9806 Sladden Ave have accessible units?
No, 9806 Sladden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Sladden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9806 Sladden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9806 Sladden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9806 Sladden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

