9806 Sladden Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

9806 Sladden DN Garfield Heights, OH 44126 - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of two family home



$765 rent / $765 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1-2 pets under 15 lbs permitted with PetScreening & Pet Fee.

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Really lovely DOWN unit of two family home. This unit offers a large living room, a great sized eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms with their own closets, and 1 full bath. Stove & fridge on site for resident to use. 1 off street parking space, and washer/dryer hookups in shared basement.



Resident pays gas/electric, and is responsible for snow removal as well. Serious inquiries only.