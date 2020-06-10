All apartments in Garfield Heights
4696 East 93rd St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:25 PM

4696 East 93rd St

4696 East 93rd Street · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4696 East 93rd Street, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$935

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4696 E 93rd St., Garfield Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home on corner lot!

$935 rent / $935 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Do not miss this corner lot bungalow that has a partially fenced in yard, central air, & more! The 1.5 car garage is attached with a breezeway/3 seasons room! Large living room & dining area that is off of the kitchen which offers fridge/stove for resident! Small eat in area that overlooks the yard and natural light shines in! 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor with the full bathroom, large dormer/3rd bedroom on 2nd floor with TONS of closet and storage space! 1/2 bathroom in the basement along with a rec room and separate laundry room that has washer/dryer provided (but will not be covered in the lease).

Resident is responsible for all utilities incl. water, sewer, trash, gas & electric and handles lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4696 East 93rd St have any available units?
4696 East 93rd St has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4696 East 93rd St have?
Some of 4696 East 93rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4696 East 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4696 East 93rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4696 East 93rd St pet-friendly?
No, 4696 East 93rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield Heights.
Does 4696 East 93rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4696 East 93rd St does offer parking.
Does 4696 East 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4696 East 93rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4696 East 93rd St have a pool?
No, 4696 East 93rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4696 East 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 4696 East 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4696 East 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4696 East 93rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4696 East 93rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4696 East 93rd St has units with air conditioning.
