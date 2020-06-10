4696 East 93rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4696 E 93rd St., Garfield Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home on corner lot!



$935 rent / $935 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Do not miss this corner lot bungalow that has a partially fenced in yard, central air, & more! The 1.5 car garage is attached with a breezeway/3 seasons room! Large living room & dining area that is off of the kitchen which offers fridge/stove for resident! Small eat in area that overlooks the yard and natural light shines in! 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor with the full bathroom, large dormer/3rd bedroom on 2nd floor with TONS of closet and storage space! 1/2 bathroom in the basement along with a rec room and separate laundry room that has washer/dryer provided (but will not be covered in the lease).



Resident is responsible for all utilities incl. water, sewer, trash, gas & electric and handles lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only.