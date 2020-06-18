10901 Elmwood Ave

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,125/month rent. $1,125 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact MSA Real Estate Group at 330-828-1950 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.