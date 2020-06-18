All apartments in Garfield Heights
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

10901 Elmwood Ave

10901 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10901 Elmwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,125/month rent. $1,125 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact MSA Real Estate Group at 330-828-1950 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10901 Elmwood Ave have any available units?
10901 Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garfield Heights, OH.
What amenities does 10901 Elmwood Ave have?
Some of 10901 Elmwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10901 Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10901 Elmwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10901 Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10901 Elmwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10901 Elmwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10901 Elmwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 10901 Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10901 Elmwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10901 Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 10901 Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10901 Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 10901 Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10901 Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10901 Elmwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10901 Elmwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10901 Elmwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
