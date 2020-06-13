All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 339 Chapelfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
339 Chapelfield Rd
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

339 Chapelfield Rd

339 Chapelfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

339 Chapelfield Road, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled - 3/4 BR 1.5 Bath Gahanna Schools - Property Id: 144709

Rent to Own available!!! Text 330-715-4729 for rent to own details. Fully Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom3-level split. This home has been renovated inside and out. Renovations include: Fresh paint inside and out, new roof, floors, new lighting and ceiling fans, granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. It is located in the Gahanna School district directly across the street from Gahanna West Middle School. It has a huge backyard with paver patio and a shed for storage. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, a separate pet fee/rent will apply. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and any snow removal. No smoking allowed inside the property, and renter's insurance is required. 2-year lease minimum for rent to own, with $200 a month credited toward the downpayment of the future purchase of the home. Schedule your showing today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144709p
Property Id 144709

(RLNE5073324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Chapelfield Rd have any available units?
339 Chapelfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 339 Chapelfield Rd have?
Some of 339 Chapelfield Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Chapelfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
339 Chapelfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Chapelfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 Chapelfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 339 Chapelfield Rd offer parking?
No, 339 Chapelfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 339 Chapelfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Chapelfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Chapelfield Rd have a pool?
No, 339 Chapelfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 339 Chapelfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 339 Chapelfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Chapelfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Chapelfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Chapelfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Chapelfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms
Gahanna Apartments with BalconyGahanna Apartments with Parking
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University