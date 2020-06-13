339 Chapelfield Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled - 3/4 BR 1.5 Bath Gahanna Schools - Property Id: 144709



Rent to Own available!!! Text 330-715-4729 for rent to own details. Fully Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom3-level split. This home has been renovated inside and out. Renovations include: Fresh paint inside and out, new roof, floors, new lighting and ceiling fans, granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. It is located in the Gahanna School district directly across the street from Gahanna West Middle School. It has a huge backyard with paver patio and a shed for storage. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, a separate pet fee/rent will apply. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and any snow removal. No smoking allowed inside the property, and renter's insurance is required. 2-year lease minimum for rent to own, with $200 a month credited toward the downpayment of the future purchase of the home. Schedule your showing today.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144709p

Property Id 144709



