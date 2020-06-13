Amenities
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets. Select apartment homes may also feature fireplaces, and balconies or patios.
Our community boasts a heated roof-top pool, fitness center, and club room, all in a park-like setting right on Big Walnut Creek. The location offers plenty of restaurants and shopping within walking distance. We also have direct access to nature trails and community events near, and in, Creekside Park. Located within minutes of downtown Columbus, OH, you will find ease of access to Easton Town Center, Polaris, and John Glenn International Airport.
Visit our professional team at the Residences of Creekside for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!