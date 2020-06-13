Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed elevator garage 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets. Select apartment homes may also feature fireplaces, and balconies or patios.



Our community boasts a heated roof-top pool, fitness center, and club room, all in a park-like setting right on Big Walnut Creek. The location offers plenty of restaurants and shopping within walking distance. We also have direct access to nature trails and community events near, and in, Creekside Park. Located within minutes of downtown Columbus, OH, you will find ease of access to Easton Town Center, Polaris, and John Glenn International Airport.



Visit our professional team at the Residences of Creekside for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!