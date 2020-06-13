All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Residences of Creekside

Open Now until 6pm
151 Mill St · (864) 479-6446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH 43230

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences of Creekside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets. Select apartment homes may also feature fireplaces, and balconies or patios.

Our community boasts a heated roof-top pool, fitness center, and club room, all in a park-like setting right on Big Walnut Creek. The location offers plenty of restaurants and shopping within walking distance. We also have direct access to nature trails and community events near, and in, Creekside Park. Located within minutes of downtown Columbus, OH, you will find ease of access to Easton Town Center, Polaris, and John Glenn International Airport.

Visit our professional team at the Residences of Creekside for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500- 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Trash: $15/month, water: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Gated parking in the parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage units are available, ask leasing professional for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences of Creekside have any available units?
Residences of Creekside has 8 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Residences of Creekside have?
Some of Residences of Creekside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences of Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
Residences of Creekside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences of Creekside pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences of Creekside is pet friendly.
Does Residences of Creekside offer parking?
Yes, Residences of Creekside offers parking.
Does Residences of Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences of Creekside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences of Creekside have a pool?
Yes, Residences of Creekside has a pool.
Does Residences of Creekside have accessible units?
No, Residences of Creekside does not have accessible units.
Does Residences of Creekside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences of Creekside has units with dishwashers.
Does Residences of Creekside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residences of Creekside has units with air conditioning.
