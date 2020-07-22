1645 Elmore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch! Eat-in kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and new countertops! The home features vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, living room and bathroom and has freshly painted walls throughout! A spacious living room for your family and friends to enjoy together and a fully updated bathroom. The 3 bedrooms all have new carpet! A full basement includes 3 separate finished spaces which increase your living space! Large patio out back and an oversized two car detached garage with new garage door and opener! The home has a brand new HVAC system and the exterior was freshly painted.



Sorry, no pets.



Sorry, no section 8.



1 year lease minimum. $1,350month. $1,350 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.