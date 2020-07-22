All apartments in Franklin County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:28 PM

1645 Elmore Avenue

1645 Elmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Elmore Avenue, Franklin County, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch! Eat-in kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and new countertops! The home features vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, living room and bathroom and has freshly painted walls throughout! A spacious living room for your family and friends to enjoy together and a fully updated bathroom. The 3 bedrooms all have new carpet! A full basement includes 3 separate finished spaces which increase your living space! Large patio out back and an oversized two car detached garage with new garage door and opener! The home has a brand new HVAC system and the exterior was freshly painted.

Sorry, no pets.

Sorry, no section 8.

1 year lease minimum. $1,350month. $1,350 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Elmore Avenue have any available units?
1645 Elmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, OH.
What amenities does 1645 Elmore Avenue have?
Some of 1645 Elmore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Elmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Elmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Elmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1645 Elmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin County.
Does 1645 Elmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Elmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 1645 Elmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Elmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Elmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1645 Elmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Elmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1645 Elmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Elmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 Elmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Elmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1645 Elmore Avenue has units with air conditioning.
