2 bedroom apartments
100 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairview Park, OH
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
14949 Delaware Avenue
14949 Delaware Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1038 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This two-bedroom, first-floor duplex has newer and refinished floors as well as paint throughout.
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
2 Units Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$974
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
11 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
The Edge
3 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
1 Unit Available
Riverview Club Apartments
210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH
2 Bedrooms
$760
652 sqft
Large kitchens with appliances included; some units include dishwasher. Coin-operated laundry facilities on-site. Ample parking in a private lot on-site. Conveniently located near retail and restaurants.
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2141 Bunts Road
2141 Bunts Road, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Freshly renovated 2-bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex in the heart of Lakewood.
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2139 Bunts Road
2139 Bunts Road, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful duplex home in Lakewood boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that is fully renovated.
Rockport Square
1 Unit Available
1631 Lakewood Ave A (Downstairs)
1631 Lakewood Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Charming Lakewood 2Bd/1B; Outdoor Living Space - Property Id: 296945 **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 6/13 FROM 1:00- 2:30PM** CONTACT JANE ELLEN AT janee311@gmail.
The Edge
1 Unit Available
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Unit A (Front) Available 07/01/20 Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY 6/20 FROM 1:00-2:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
Cudell
1 Unit Available
2097 West 93rd St
2097 West 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
2132 sqft
2 bed 1 bath remodeled duplex. Upstairs unit available. $700 deposit, $700 rent. $50 per adult application fee due to apply, along with ID, Proof of income and a completed application. Tenant pays E/G/W/S/T
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2065 Lincoln Ave
2065 Lincoln Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Great Lakewood location, just minutes to shopping, dining, parks, and easy access to major highways; This updated, clean, 1st floor unit with charming front porch offers all appliances, spacious living room and large dining room, garage locked
Cudell
1 Unit Available
2099 West 93rd St
2099 West 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
2132 sqft
Lower Level of duplex for rent. $700 deposit. $700 rent. $50 application fee due to apply along with ID, Proof of income, and completed application. Tenant pays E/G/W/S/T
