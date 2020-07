Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park hot tub internet access lobby package receiving playground tennis court volleyball court

Renovate your entire lifestyle at Camelot East Apartments enjoy the comforts of our classic-style or modern newly renovated homes. Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes boast private balconies or patios, relaxing wood-burning fireplaces, breakfast bars, and roomy closets. Newly renovated homes are sleek and trendy offering cherry cabinets, new Frigidaire black appliances, granite-inspired countertops, and hardwood plank flooring.



Impress your friends and make entertaining easy with newly designed Clubhouse housing a Fitness Hub, with commercial-grade equipment, 2 outdoor aquatic centers, indoor spa, tennis courts, bark park, creativity lounge, and concierge-style service.