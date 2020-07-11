Amenities

780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield. This home has hardwood and tile flooring, updated, eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, family room, w/d hookup, 1 car attached garage, deck and a yard. Don't miss out on this great home! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE1836959)