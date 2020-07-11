All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like 780 Doris Jane Avenue,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, OH
/
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

780 Doris Jane Avenue,

780 Doris Jane Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH 45014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 780 Doris Jane Avenue, · Avail. Jul 24

$1,225

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield. This home has hardwood and tile flooring, updated, eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, family room, w/d hookup, 1 car attached garage, deck and a yard. Don't miss out on this great home! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE1836959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Doris Jane Avenue, have any available units?
780 Doris Jane Avenue, has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Doris Jane Avenue, have?
Some of 780 Doris Jane Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Doris Jane Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
780 Doris Jane Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Doris Jane Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Doris Jane Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 780 Doris Jane Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 780 Doris Jane Avenue, offers parking.
Does 780 Doris Jane Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Doris Jane Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Doris Jane Avenue, have a pool?
No, 780 Doris Jane Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 780 Doris Jane Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 780 Doris Jane Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Doris Jane Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Doris Jane Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 780 Doris Jane Avenue,?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr
Fairfield, OH 45014
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr
Fairfield, OH 45014
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr
Fairfield, OH 45014

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms
Fairfield Apartments with BalconiesFairfield Apartments with Parking
Fairfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYIndependence, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KY
Springboro, OHFranklin, OHDayton, KYForestville, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYLawrenceburg, INSouth Lebanon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity