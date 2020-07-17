All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

5926 Janice Drive,

5926 Janice Drive · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5926 Janice Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5926 Janice Drive, · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5926 Janice Dr 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - Stop by our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Fairfield close to the Rt. 4 and Ross Rd intersection. This beautiful home features a large yard, 1 car attached garage, extended driveway to the side of the home, fenced back yard, a remodeled open kitchen, new dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, has a separate dining area, master bath, central air, new flooring and w/d hook-up in the utility room with utility tub to soak those tough stains. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply! This unique home won't last long!!
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE1891328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5926 Janice Drive, have any available units?
5926 Janice Drive, has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 Janice Drive, have?
Some of 5926 Janice Drive,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Janice Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Janice Drive, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Janice Drive, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 Janice Drive, is pet friendly.
Does 5926 Janice Drive, offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Janice Drive, offers parking.
Does 5926 Janice Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Janice Drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Janice Drive, have a pool?
No, 5926 Janice Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Janice Drive, have accessible units?
No, 5926 Janice Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Janice Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 Janice Drive, has units with dishwashers.

