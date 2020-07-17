5926 Janice Drive,.

Amenities

5926 Janice Dr 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - Stop by our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Fairfield close to the Rt. 4 and Ross Rd intersection. This beautiful home features a large yard, 1 car attached garage, extended driveway to the side of the home, fenced back yard, a remodeled open kitchen, new dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, has a separate dining area, master bath, central air, new flooring and w/d hook-up in the utility room with utility tub to soak those tough stains. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply! This unique home won't last long!!

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE1891328)