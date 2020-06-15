Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1750 North Staunton Drive, Available 06/26/20 1750 N Staunton Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA, home located in Fairfield. This home is Newly Renovated with new windows, flooring, electrical, and plumbing system. The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal and range hood. This home also has a family room, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, 2 car attached garage, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you'll find a patio and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE4841917)