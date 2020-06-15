All apartments in Fairfield
1750 North Staunton Drive,

1750 North Staunton Drive · (513) 275-1510
Location

1750 North Staunton Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1750 North Staunton Drive, · Avail. Jun 26

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1750 North Staunton Drive, Available 06/26/20 1750 N Staunton Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA, home located in Fairfield. This home is Newly Renovated with new windows, flooring, electrical, and plumbing system. The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal and range hood. This home also has a family room, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, 2 car attached garage, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you'll find a patio and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4841917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 North Staunton Drive, have any available units?
1750 North Staunton Drive, has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 North Staunton Drive, have?
Some of 1750 North Staunton Drive,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 North Staunton Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
1750 North Staunton Drive, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 North Staunton Drive, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 North Staunton Drive, is pet friendly.
Does 1750 North Staunton Drive, offer parking?
Yes, 1750 North Staunton Drive, does offer parking.
Does 1750 North Staunton Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 North Staunton Drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 North Staunton Drive, have a pool?
No, 1750 North Staunton Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 1750 North Staunton Drive, have accessible units?
No, 1750 North Staunton Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 North Staunton Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 North Staunton Drive, has units with dishwashers.
