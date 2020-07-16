All apartments in Euclid
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

324 E 197th St.

324 East 197th Street · (216) 402-6776
Location

324 East 197th Street, Euclid, OH 44119
Euclid

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 2 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher. Upgrades consist of laundry on main floor! brand new carpeting, paint, washing machine, bathroom vanities the list goes on and on. Oversized two car parking garage with opener. Conveniently located near great restaurants and shopping. Safe and family oriented neighborhood. For inquiries, please contact Sheritha Turner at 216-402-6776 (Currently not accepting assistance vouchers)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 E 197th St. have any available units?
324 E 197th St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 E 197th St. have?
Some of 324 E 197th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 E 197th St. currently offering any rent specials?
324 E 197th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 E 197th St. pet-friendly?
No, 324 E 197th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euclid.
Does 324 E 197th St. offer parking?
Yes, 324 E 197th St. offers parking.
Does 324 E 197th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 E 197th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 E 197th St. have a pool?
No, 324 E 197th St. does not have a pool.
Does 324 E 197th St. have accessible units?
No, 324 E 197th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 324 E 197th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 E 197th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 E 197th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 E 197th St. has units with air conditioning.
