324 E 197th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 2 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher. Upgrades consist of laundry on main floor! brand new carpeting, paint, washing machine, bathroom vanities the list goes on and on. Oversized two car parking garage with opener. Conveniently located near great restaurants and shopping. Safe and family oriented neighborhood. For inquiries, please contact Sheritha Turner at 216-402-6776 (Currently not accepting assistance vouchers)