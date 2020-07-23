24250 Puritan

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Bungalow move in ready! - Transnational Property Investments is offering a beautifully updated Bungalow on a quiet side street in Euclid. This unit offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half finished basement. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom on the first floor. Master bedroom offers a nine foot ceiling and a brand new full bathroom! This property has so much to offer with a fenced in large backyard, two car garage, and central air and heat. Stove and refrigerator included. Very close to the freeway, local restaurants and Shore Center Plaza for your shopping needs. Only a 5 minute drive to Briardale Golf Course.



Sorry no subsidy programs accepted.



(RLNE5965335)