All apartments in Euclid
Find more places like 24250 Puritan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euclid, OH
/
24250 Puritan
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

24250 Puritan

24250 Puritan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euclid
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

24250 Puritan Road, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Bungalow move in ready! - Transnational Property Investments is offering a beautifully updated Bungalow on a quiet side street in Euclid. This unit offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half finished basement. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom on the first floor. Master bedroom offers a nine foot ceiling and a brand new full bathroom! This property has so much to offer with a fenced in large backyard, two car garage, and central air and heat. Stove and refrigerator included. Very close to the freeway, local restaurants and Shore Center Plaza for your shopping needs. Only a 5 minute drive to Briardale Golf Course.

Sorry no subsidy programs accepted.

(RLNE5965335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24250 Puritan have any available units?
24250 Puritan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
What amenities does 24250 Puritan have?
Some of 24250 Puritan's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24250 Puritan currently offering any rent specials?
24250 Puritan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24250 Puritan pet-friendly?
No, 24250 Puritan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euclid.
Does 24250 Puritan offer parking?
Yes, 24250 Puritan offers parking.
Does 24250 Puritan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24250 Puritan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24250 Puritan have a pool?
No, 24250 Puritan does not have a pool.
Does 24250 Puritan have accessible units?
No, 24250 Puritan does not have accessible units.
Does 24250 Puritan have units with dishwashers?
No, 24250 Puritan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24250 Puritan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24250 Puritan has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave
Euclid, OH 44132

Similar Pages

Euclid 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEuclid 2 Bedroom Apartments
Euclid Apartments with GaragesEuclid Cheap Apartments
Euclid Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHRocky River, OHPainesville, OH
East Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHBrook Park, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHUniversity Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University