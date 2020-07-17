All apartments in Euclid
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

21871 Fuller Avenue

21871 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21871 Fuller Avenue, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid | Fantastically Renovated! - Rental Terms:
- Monthly Rent: $1,150.00/mo
- Security Deposit: $1,150.00
- Application Fee: $25 per applicant.
- Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month. (Some breed restrictions pertain)
Available Immediately - Call Now!
Leasing Agent: Charles Jackson - (440) 336-8994, 21871-fuller-avenue@rent.dynasty.com

NOTICE: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.

Featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom this fantastic Colonial style home has been entirely renovated inside and out. The home offers approximately 1,272 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 4,400 square feet. Amazing and freshly painted covered front porch with new handrails. Large open living room with a beautiful fireplace and mantel plus gorgeous hardwood floors. Formal dining room with a new hanging light fixture and glass doors leading to the back deck. Updated kitchen with new refrigerator, new range, new dishwasher, and breakfast knock with a new hanging light fixture. The second floor features the updated full bathroom and all 3 bedrooms which all have a closet and a ceiling fan. Other features include a partially finished basement with a rec. room that has amazing woodwork and a gorgeous built-in wooden shelf with cabinets. Laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. Off the back of the house is also a large and freshly painted deck. Over-sized 1 car detached garage. This fantastic and entirely renovated home for rent is located in the City of Euclid, Ohio.

http://www.cityofeuclid.com.

(RLNE3052499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21871 Fuller Avenue have any available units?
21871 Fuller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
What amenities does 21871 Fuller Avenue have?
Some of 21871 Fuller Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21871 Fuller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21871 Fuller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21871 Fuller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21871 Fuller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21871 Fuller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21871 Fuller Avenue offers parking.
Does 21871 Fuller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21871 Fuller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21871 Fuller Avenue have a pool?
No, 21871 Fuller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21871 Fuller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21871 Fuller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21871 Fuller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21871 Fuller Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21871 Fuller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21871 Fuller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
