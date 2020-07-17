Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

3 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid | Fantastically Renovated! - Rental Terms:

- Monthly Rent: $1,150.00/mo

- Security Deposit: $1,150.00

- Application Fee: $25 per applicant.

- Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month. (Some breed restrictions pertain)

Available Immediately - Call Now!

Leasing Agent: Charles Jackson - (440) 336-8994, 21871-fuller-avenue@rent.dynasty.com



NOTICE: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.



Featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom this fantastic Colonial style home has been entirely renovated inside and out. The home offers approximately 1,272 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 4,400 square feet. Amazing and freshly painted covered front porch with new handrails. Large open living room with a beautiful fireplace and mantel plus gorgeous hardwood floors. Formal dining room with a new hanging light fixture and glass doors leading to the back deck. Updated kitchen with new refrigerator, new range, new dishwasher, and breakfast knock with a new hanging light fixture. The second floor features the updated full bathroom and all 3 bedrooms which all have a closet and a ceiling fan. Other features include a partially finished basement with a rec. room that has amazing woodwork and a gorgeous built-in wooden shelf with cabinets. Laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. Off the back of the house is also a large and freshly painted deck. Over-sized 1 car detached garage. This fantastic and entirely renovated home for rent is located in the City of Euclid, Ohio.



http://www.cityofeuclid.com.



(RLNE3052499)