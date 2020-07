Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315819



DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 2nd floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the quiet and desirable Eastern Heights neighborhood. House is very well maintained and unit offers original hardwood floors and carpet throughout, all kitchen appliances are provided. Relax outside on the 2nd floor balcony in the summer and take advantage of your very own covered parking space and garage in the winter. Owner will pay water bill and on site laundry will be coming soon. This is a one of kind unit, call or apply now as this will not be available for long.



*More photos coming soon!

No Pets Allowed



