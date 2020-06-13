3 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, OH

/
Redwood Norwalk
230 Stower Ln, Norwalk, OH
2 Bedrooms
$974
1236 sqft
Redwood™ Norwalk is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
133 North West Street - B-8
133 N West St, Norwalk, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
475 sqft
Move-In Fees: 1st Month's rent, Deposit equal to 1 month's rent, $30 application fee, Applications submitted online will not be processed until payment is received in the office. At move-in the holding fee is transferred to you first month's rent.
42 Townline Road 151
42 Town Line Road 151, Huron County, OH
Studio
$9,200
40300 sqft
ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS AND ENTREPRENEURS! Move into this top notch free standing one story building for a rock bottom price. Opportunity for anyone with an existing business or those looking to start from scratch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Norwalk rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Norwalk area include Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, North Central State College, Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norwalk from include Cleveland, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, and North Olmsted.