/
Dublin, OH
/
9102 N Moors Place
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

9102 N Moors Place

9102 Moors Pl N · No Longer Available
Location

9102 Moors Pl N, Dublin, OH 43017
Muirfield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Relax in the screen portch with terrific golf course views. Rare double owner suites 1 up and 1 down. 3rd bedroom with den, 2nd story balcony screened-in porch and deck. Eastern exposure allows perfect morning sun in family room and porch, balcony and deck. Custom Mill Wood including 6-panel mahogany door. New roof and AC. Recent updates include opening the kitchen to the Great Room with soaring ceilings which adds a breakfast bar and open space. The seller painting the entire interior to buyers choice and installing granite counter tops of buyers selection. The seller is open to holding a 10% carry back to help a buyer avoid mortgage insurance premium getting an 80% loan to value. This is a wonderful Dublin location! Lease purchase available with 10% down payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 N Moors Place have any available units?
9102 N Moors Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 9102 N Moors Place have?
Some of 9102 N Moors Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 N Moors Place currently offering any rent specials?
9102 N Moors Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 N Moors Place pet-friendly?
No, 9102 N Moors Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 9102 N Moors Place offer parking?
Yes, 9102 N Moors Place offers parking.
Does 9102 N Moors Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 N Moors Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 N Moors Place have a pool?
No, 9102 N Moors Place does not have a pool.
Does 9102 N Moors Place have accessible units?
No, 9102 N Moors Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 N Moors Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9102 N Moors Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 N Moors Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9102 N Moors Place has units with air conditioning.

