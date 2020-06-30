9102 N Moors Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Relax in the screen portch with terrific golf course views. Rare double owner suites 1 up and 1 down. 3rd bedroom with den, 2nd story balcony screened-in porch and deck. Eastern exposure allows perfect morning sun in family room and porch, balcony and deck. Custom Mill Wood including 6-panel mahogany door. New roof and AC. Recent updates include opening the kitchen to the Great Room with soaring ceilings which adds a breakfast bar and open space. The seller painting the entire interior to buyers choice and installing granite counter tops of buyers selection. The seller is open to holding a 10% carry back to help a buyer avoid mortgage insurance premium getting an 80% loan to value. This is a wonderful Dublin location! Lease purchase available with 10% down payment.