Dublin, OH
7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:35 PM

7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd

7788 Scioto Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Dublin
Cheap Places
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

7788 Scioto Crossing Boulevard, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
FOR LEASE: Beautiful like-new, move-in ready home in the Estates at Scioto Crossing of Dublin.  This 2 story freestanding condo offers 2,340 sq ft of pristine finished living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and full unfinished basement. Convenient 2nd flr laundry rm (w/ washer & dryer included) adjacent to 4 BR including master suite w/soaking tub. The private backyard features a cute concrete patio overlooking pond.  HOA provides exterior maintenance which includes lawn care or snow removal in addition to Club House, Summer Pool and pond maintenance! This free-standing condo is for lease! Condo is within steps of Emerald Fields, a Dublin Park that features baseball diamonds, cricket fields, fully accessible playground, and party house. Desirable location offers proximity to Dublin schools, amenities & major roads. Located within 15-25 minutes to Honda Marysville, OSU, Ohio Health and downtown. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd have any available units?
7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd have?
Some of 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd offers parking.
Does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd has a pool.
Does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
