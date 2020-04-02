7788 Scioto Crossing Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

FOR LEASE: Beautiful like-new, move-in ready home in the Estates at Scioto Crossing of Dublin. This 2 story freestanding condo offers 2,340 sq ft of pristine finished living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and full unfinished basement. Convenient 2nd flr laundry rm (w/ washer & dryer included) adjacent to 4 BR including master suite w/soaking tub. The private backyard features a cute concrete patio overlooking pond. HOA provides exterior maintenance which includes lawn care or snow removal in addition to Club House, Summer Pool and pond maintenance! This free-standing condo is for lease! Condo is within steps of Emerald Fields, a Dublin Park that features baseball diamonds, cricket fields, fully accessible playground, and party house. Desirable location offers proximity to Dublin schools, amenities & major roads. Located within 15-25 minutes to Honda Marysville, OSU, Ohio Health and downtown. 2 year lease preferred.