Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

7731 Windwood Dr

7731 Windwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7731 Windwood Drive, Dublin, OH 43017
Brandon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Dublin house 4 bd - Property Id: 248971

beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths in Brandon. Dublin schools.Updates include a renovated kitchen (2018) w/ granite countertop, new refrigerator (2020), first-floor owner's suite with master bathroom remodeled in (2016) and full window replacement in (2015). Enjoy the convenience of the first-floor laundry room and the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. A large finished basement is an excellent place for additional entertaining. Convenient location close to Downtown Dublin with access to all bike trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248971
Property Id 248971

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5659902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 Windwood Dr have any available units?
7731 Windwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7731 Windwood Dr have?
Some of 7731 Windwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 Windwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7731 Windwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 Windwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7731 Windwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7731 Windwood Dr offer parking?
No, 7731 Windwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7731 Windwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7731 Windwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 Windwood Dr have a pool?
No, 7731 Windwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7731 Windwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7731 Windwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 Windwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7731 Windwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7731 Windwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7731 Windwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

