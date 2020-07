Amenities

Exceptionally updated 1 story unit with an attached 1 car garage! New engineered flooring, beautiful kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances, & new designer light fixtures. Both bathrooms have been nicely updated with designer ceramic tile floors, new vanity counters. Both bedrooms offer walk in closets, plantation shutters on windows. Highly desirable community with lovely pond views. Clubhouse offers work out facility & swimming pool.