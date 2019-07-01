All apartments in Dublin
7453 Pharoah Drive

7453 Pharoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7453 Pharoah Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out the video tour! Spacious Dublin 5-level split. Entry level features a formal dining room, a den with French doors, a large 2 story great room open to an eat- in kitchen with bump out, and first floor laundry. Down a few steps is a large family room with fireplace and full bath. Expansive master suite and 3 additional large bedrooms with third full bath on the upper levels. Sit on the patio with a relaxing view of the pond and fountain. Access to bike and walking paths at the rear of the property and convenient location to local parks. Dublin Jerome HS, Karrer MS and Glacier Ridge Elementary attendance areas, with no changes slated under redistricting. All new carpet and fresh paint. Discount for multi-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7453 Pharoah Drive have any available units?
7453 Pharoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7453 Pharoah Drive have?
Some of 7453 Pharoah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7453 Pharoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7453 Pharoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7453 Pharoah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7453 Pharoah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7453 Pharoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7453 Pharoah Drive offers parking.
Does 7453 Pharoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7453 Pharoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7453 Pharoah Drive have a pool?
No, 7453 Pharoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7453 Pharoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 7453 Pharoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7453 Pharoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7453 Pharoah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7453 Pharoah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7453 Pharoah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
