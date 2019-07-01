7453 Pharoah Drive

Amenities

Check out the video tour! Spacious Dublin 5-level split. Entry level features a formal dining room, a den with French doors, a large 2 story great room open to an eat- in kitchen with bump out, and first floor laundry. Down a few steps is a large family room with fireplace and full bath. Expansive master suite and 3 additional large bedrooms with third full bath on the upper levels. Sit on the patio with a relaxing view of the pond and fountain. Access to bike and walking paths at the rear of the property and convenient location to local parks. Dublin Jerome HS, Karrer MS and Glacier Ridge Elementary attendance areas, with no changes slated under redistricting. All new carpet and fresh paint. Discount for multi-year lease.