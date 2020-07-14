6580 Ballantrae Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

Wood floors professionally refinished Oct 2018. You'll love the resort-like feel of this executive home on the golf course in Ballantrae! The stunning floor plan is a comfortable mix of open concept and traditional layout: the sun-filled, two-story great room has a gas fireplace, is open to the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar, large pantry, and stainless appliances. The dramatic eat-in area has a vaulted, bead-board ceiling and overlooks the patio. There is a first-floor laundry and master with fireplace, an en-suite, double-vanity bath. Also on this level is a study/guest suite with full bath. Upstairs are three bedrooms; two share a bath and one is en suite. The finished basement has a half bath and outside is a multi-level paver patio with built-in grill.