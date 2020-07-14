All apartments in Dublin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6580 Ballantrae Place

6580 Ballantrae Place
Location

6580 Ballantrae Place, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Wood floors professionally refinished Oct 2018. You'll love the resort-like feel of this executive home on the golf course in Ballantrae! The stunning floor plan is a comfortable mix of open concept and traditional layout: the sun-filled, two-story great room has a gas fireplace, is open to the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar, large pantry, and stainless appliances. The dramatic eat-in area has a vaulted, bead-board ceiling and overlooks the patio. There is a first-floor laundry and master with fireplace, an en-suite, double-vanity bath. Also on this level is a study/guest suite with full bath. Upstairs are three bedrooms; two share a bath and one is en suite. The finished basement has a half bath and outside is a multi-level paver patio with built-in grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6580 Ballantrae Place have any available units?
6580 Ballantrae Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6580 Ballantrae Place have?
Some of 6580 Ballantrae Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6580 Ballantrae Place currently offering any rent specials?
6580 Ballantrae Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6580 Ballantrae Place pet-friendly?
No, 6580 Ballantrae Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6580 Ballantrae Place offer parking?
Yes, 6580 Ballantrae Place offers parking.
Does 6580 Ballantrae Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6580 Ballantrae Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6580 Ballantrae Place have a pool?
No, 6580 Ballantrae Place does not have a pool.
Does 6580 Ballantrae Place have accessible units?
No, 6580 Ballantrae Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6580 Ballantrae Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6580 Ballantrae Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6580 Ballantrae Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6580 Ballantrae Place does not have units with air conditioning.
