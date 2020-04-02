All apartments in Dublin
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

6524 Ballantrae Place

6524 Ballantrae Place · (614) 707-3628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6524 Ballantrae Place, Dublin, OH 43016

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
The most desirable lot in Ballantrae! Close to both neighborhood parks & pool & backs to the #6 fairway of Dublin Golf Club. The westward facing rear patio & hot tub allows for terrific view of the golf course & evening sunset. Your walks are always unique w many paths to choose from. The home features 5bdrms with a 1st floor master bdrm, jack & jill rooms, a guest room & an additional bdrm or teen suite, upstairs fam rm or your 5th bedroom. The recently updated hardwood floors expand to the 1st floor den & beautiful spacious kitchen. The main floor also has a formal din rm & great rm with soaring ceilings & a double sided fireplace great rm to kitchen. The amazing finished bsmt has a home theater, 2 fish tanks, karaoke area, pool table, game area & fitness room. This one has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Ballantrae Place have any available units?
6524 Ballantrae Place has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6524 Ballantrae Place have?
Some of 6524 Ballantrae Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Ballantrae Place currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Ballantrae Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Ballantrae Place pet-friendly?
No, 6524 Ballantrae Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6524 Ballantrae Place offer parking?
Yes, 6524 Ballantrae Place does offer parking.
Does 6524 Ballantrae Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Ballantrae Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Ballantrae Place have a pool?
Yes, 6524 Ballantrae Place has a pool.
Does 6524 Ballantrae Place have accessible units?
No, 6524 Ballantrae Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Ballantrae Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 Ballantrae Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 Ballantrae Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6524 Ballantrae Place does not have units with air conditioning.
