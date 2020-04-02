6524 Ballantrae Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room

The most desirable lot in Ballantrae! Close to both neighborhood parks & pool & backs to the #6 fairway of Dublin Golf Club. The westward facing rear patio & hot tub allows for terrific view of the golf course & evening sunset. Your walks are always unique w many paths to choose from. The home features 5bdrms with a 1st floor master bdrm, jack & jill rooms, a guest room & an additional bdrm or teen suite, upstairs fam rm or your 5th bedroom. The recently updated hardwood floors expand to the 1st floor den & beautiful spacious kitchen. The main floor also has a formal din rm & great rm with soaring ceilings & a double sided fireplace great rm to kitchen. The amazing finished bsmt has a home theater, 2 fish tanks, karaoke area, pool table, game area & fitness room. This one has it all!