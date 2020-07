Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very Nice Private end unit featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms in quiet Dublin community. The spacious owner suite has a large walk in closet and private full bathroom. First floor also features another bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room equipped with high end washer and dryer. Upstairs the 3rd bedroom has a large walk in closet and full bathroom. Covered patio and attached two car garage. Close proximity to Golf Club Of Dublin and Ballantrae Park.