6217 Craughwell Lane

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Charming 2 bedroom Dublin townhome with 2 car attached garage for rent! - This very spacious 2 bedroom town home located in Craughwell Village features soaring cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and a full equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second floor features two large bedrooms in addition to a loft which over looks the living room below. Large master bedroom includes a beautiful bathroom with a shower and separate soaking tub along with a walk in closet built to impress. This unique condo also has an attached 2 car garage which is rare for this community.



Largest townhome model with stainless steel appliances, loft, huge bedrooms with private baths, TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, clubhouse with gym, pool and gathering rooms. Easy walk or drive to shopping and restaurants, bike and walking paths and the Dublin Rec Center. Seller has installed all new windows, remote control blinds on some windows, insulated blinds, air filter on furnace, extra wall insulation. Low heating/cooling costs! Fantastic location!



The location cannot be beat as it is walking distance to the grocery stores and popular Dublin restaurants! This home is just minutes from I-270 and in the Dublin School District.



Call us today for a tour, this home will not last long! 614-274-1151



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

Sec 8 Not available on this home.

Good Credit Required

No Evictions

No Criminal

Pets- ask for details. Fees apply.



This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Today at 614-274-1151



http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com



(RLNE1845633)