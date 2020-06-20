All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 6217 Craughwell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
6217 Craughwell Lane
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

6217 Craughwell Lane

6217 Craughwell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6217 Craughwell Lane, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2 bedroom Dublin townhome with 2 car attached garage for rent! - This very spacious 2 bedroom town home located in Craughwell Village features soaring cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and a full equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second floor features two large bedrooms in addition to a loft which over looks the living room below. Large master bedroom includes a beautiful bathroom with a shower and separate soaking tub along with a walk in closet built to impress. This unique condo also has an attached 2 car garage which is rare for this community.

Largest townhome model with stainless steel appliances, loft, huge bedrooms with private baths, TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, clubhouse with gym, pool and gathering rooms. Easy walk or drive to shopping and restaurants, bike and walking paths and the Dublin Rec Center. Seller has installed all new windows, remote control blinds on some windows, insulated blinds, air filter on furnace, extra wall insulation. Low heating/cooling costs! Fantastic location!

The location cannot be beat as it is walking distance to the grocery stores and popular Dublin restaurants! This home is just minutes from I-270 and in the Dublin School District.

Call us today for a tour, this home will not last long! 614-274-1151

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
Sec 8 Not available on this home.
Good Credit Required
No Evictions
No Criminal
Pets- ask for details. Fees apply.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

(RLNE1845633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Craughwell Lane have any available units?
6217 Craughwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6217 Craughwell Lane have?
Some of 6217 Craughwell Lane's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Craughwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Craughwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Craughwell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6217 Craughwell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6217 Craughwell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Craughwell Lane offers parking.
Does 6217 Craughwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Craughwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Craughwell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6217 Craughwell Lane has a pool.
Does 6217 Craughwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 6217 Craughwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Craughwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Craughwell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Craughwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Craughwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDublin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus