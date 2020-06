Amenities

Spacious one bedroom, first floor condo in Craughwell Village in Dublin. Newer carpet and paint and 2'' faux wood blinds. New appliances. Kitchen and bath have ceramic tile floors. Bedroom has walk in closet. Washer and dryer included. Great location and walkable to many restaurants and stores. Close to Dublin Methodist Hospital. Complex has pool, fitness, and club house. Owner is a licensed agent in the State of Ohio.Dogs considered with pet deposit but not guaranteed to approved.