Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
5874 Moray Ct.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

5874 Moray Ct.

5874 Moray Court · No Longer Available
Location

5874 Moray Court, Dublin, OH 43017
Muirfield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Dublin rental home in Exclusive Muirfield Location - This beautiful home is located in the exclusive Muirfield Village Country Club. 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms make this a great home for anyone who wants to enjoy the luxury of Muirfield Village. Walking distance to parks, swimming and of course the exclusive Muirfield Golf Course. This home offers a beautiful large kitchen with bright white appliances and granite counter tops, tons of bright white cabinets and a center island with addition seating. The kitchen is spacious enough to hold a large table...great for family gatherings. There are two sizeable living/family rooms in this home which can accommodate over sized furniture and are great for parties and get togethers. The main level of this home has beautiful dark hardwood flooring and offers a room which can be used as a bedroom/office or multipurpose room. The master bedroom is a generous size and has a sliding glass door to a private deck. The master ensuite is pure luxury with beautiful gray tile for a spa like feel and a glass enclosed shower. The back yard offers a patio...a great location for a barbecue area and many mature trees that offer privacy. There is a walking path accessible from the back yard. This home offers a large two car garage.

Nearby schools include Wyandot Elementary School, Willard Grizzell Middle School and Deer Run Elementary School. 5874 Moray Ct is near Bristol Commons Park, Hawk's Nest Park and Shannon Glen Park.

Notable features include:
-Exclusive Muirfield Location
-4 large bedrooms
-3 Full bathrooms
-Upgraded lighting package
-Granite Counter Tops
-Dark hardwood flooring
-Large living spaces
-Patio space
-Private deck off master bedroom
-Two car garage
-Walking distance to parks, swimming and golf course

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4960348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 Moray Ct. have any available units?
5874 Moray Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5874 Moray Ct. have?
Some of 5874 Moray Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5874 Moray Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5874 Moray Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 Moray Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5874 Moray Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5874 Moray Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5874 Moray Ct. offers parking.
Does 5874 Moray Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5874 Moray Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 Moray Ct. have a pool?
No, 5874 Moray Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5874 Moray Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5874 Moray Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 Moray Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5874 Moray Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5874 Moray Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5874 Moray Ct. has units with air conditioning.
