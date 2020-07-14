Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Dublin rental home in Exclusive Muirfield Location - This beautiful home is located in the exclusive Muirfield Village Country Club. 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms make this a great home for anyone who wants to enjoy the luxury of Muirfield Village. Walking distance to parks, swimming and of course the exclusive Muirfield Golf Course. This home offers a beautiful large kitchen with bright white appliances and granite counter tops, tons of bright white cabinets and a center island with addition seating. The kitchen is spacious enough to hold a large table...great for family gatherings. There are two sizeable living/family rooms in this home which can accommodate over sized furniture and are great for parties and get togethers. The main level of this home has beautiful dark hardwood flooring and offers a room which can be used as a bedroom/office or multipurpose room. The master bedroom is a generous size and has a sliding glass door to a private deck. The master ensuite is pure luxury with beautiful gray tile for a spa like feel and a glass enclosed shower. The back yard offers a patio...a great location for a barbecue area and many mature trees that offer privacy. There is a walking path accessible from the back yard. This home offers a large two car garage.



Nearby schools include Wyandot Elementary School, Willard Grizzell Middle School and Deer Run Elementary School. 5874 Moray Ct is near Bristol Commons Park, Hawk's Nest Park and Shannon Glen Park.



Notable features include:

-Exclusive Muirfield Location

-4 large bedrooms

-3 Full bathrooms

-Upgraded lighting package

-Granite Counter Tops

-Dark hardwood flooring

-Large living spaces

-Patio space

-Private deck off master bedroom

-Two car garage

-Walking distance to parks, swimming and golf course



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Cats Allowed



