patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Exquisite Romanelli & Hughes built home with stunning pond views overlooking Golf Course. Two story entry way and 10' first level ceilings. Many gorgeous built-ins and detail throughout. Spacious 4 BRs, 3 1/2 Baths. Gourmet kit w/cherry cabinets & granite. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Built-in speakers, underground sprinkler, patio & more. Walk or bike to community pool, splash pad, and park. Close to Tuttle Mall, Riverside and OSU. Easy access to RT-33/I-270. A must see.