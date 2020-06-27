5817 Locbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One time opportunity to rent in the quiet tree-lined community! Fabulously maintained two bedroom, two bathroom condo with attached one car garage. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with granite counter tops. Bathrooms have custom cabinetry for loads of storage and sleek fixtures and amenities. Kitchen is open to eating space and living room with a breakfast bar. Use sliding door to fenced patio and enjoy the beautiful upgraded landscaping by the owner. Front window of living room allows sunlight to bathe the space when you want and close the wide shutters when you don't.