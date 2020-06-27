All apartments in Dublin
5817 Locbury Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:50 PM

5817 Locbury Lane

5817 Locbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5817 Locbury Lane, Dublin, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One time opportunity to rent in the quiet tree-lined community! Fabulously maintained two bedroom, two bathroom condo with attached one car garage. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with granite counter tops. Bathrooms have custom cabinetry for loads of storage and sleek fixtures and amenities. Kitchen is open to eating space and living room with a breakfast bar. Use sliding door to fenced patio and enjoy the beautiful upgraded landscaping by the owner. Front window of living room allows sunlight to bathe the space when you want and close the wide shutters when you don't.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Locbury Lane have any available units?
5817 Locbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5817 Locbury Lane have?
Some of 5817 Locbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 Locbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Locbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Locbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5817 Locbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5817 Locbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5817 Locbury Lane offers parking.
Does 5817 Locbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 Locbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Locbury Lane have a pool?
No, 5817 Locbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5817 Locbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 5817 Locbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 Locbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5817 Locbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5817 Locbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5817 Locbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
