All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 5717 Mcneven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
5717 Mcneven Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:06 AM

5717 Mcneven Court

5717 Mcneven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5717 Mcneven Court, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Building a new home and yours sold too quickly? Moving from out of area and want to get a feel for where to buy or build? Here's your answer! Hard to find single family home for rent in Dublin. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished basement with additional half bath, 2-car attached garage all located on a cul-de-sac and large back yard! Patio creates an awesome outdoor living area.Updated hardwood floors in kitchen, dining room, great room and formal living room. New carpet this week on second floor. Stylish wood and wrought iron railing accent upper staircase and overlook to Great Room with stone hearth fireplace. Granite kitchen counters, island and pantry.Base rent listed, Tenant will be billed by property manager on quarterly basis for water/sewer/trash charges based on usa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Mcneven Court have any available units?
5717 Mcneven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5717 Mcneven Court have?
Some of 5717 Mcneven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Mcneven Court currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Mcneven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Mcneven Court pet-friendly?
No, 5717 Mcneven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5717 Mcneven Court offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Mcneven Court offers parking.
Does 5717 Mcneven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Mcneven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Mcneven Court have a pool?
No, 5717 Mcneven Court does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Mcneven Court have accessible units?
No, 5717 Mcneven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Mcneven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 Mcneven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5717 Mcneven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5717 Mcneven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Cheap PlacesDublin Dog Friendly Apartments
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus