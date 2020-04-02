5717 Mcneven Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Building a new home and yours sold too quickly? Moving from out of area and want to get a feel for where to buy or build? Here's your answer! Hard to find single family home for rent in Dublin. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished basement with additional half bath, 2-car attached garage all located on a cul-de-sac and large back yard! Patio creates an awesome outdoor living area.Updated hardwood floors in kitchen, dining room, great room and formal living room. New carpet this week on second floor. Stylish wood and wrought iron railing accent upper staircase and overlook to Great Room with stone hearth fireplace. Granite kitchen counters, island and pantry.Base rent listed, Tenant will be billed by property manager on quarterly basis for water/sewer/trash charges based on usa