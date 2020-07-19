5355 Tara Hill Dr

Amenities
Great property located right down the street from Dublin Coffman high school. .Lovely two bedroom one and a half bath single family home. Large finished basement for rec room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Neutral colors throughout. Nice brick patio, lovely yard two car garage.
Just three blocks from Dublin Coffman and the recreation center.
2 bedroom
1 and a half bath
Finished basement provides additional space and plenty of storage.