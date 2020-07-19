4223 Tuller Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the park view from the covered front porch or private 2nd floor balcony of this gorgeous end unit condo minutes from the excitement of Bridge Park & Downtown Dublin. Relax in front of the gas fireplace in the large living room surrounded by real hard wood, crown moulding & cased windows. Cook in the deluxe kitchen featuring stainless steel double ovens, gas cooktop, granite counters, white cabinets w/ crown molding, custom tile backsplash & bar top. Serve your guests in the formal dining room overlooking the private paver patio or have a quick bite in the breakfast area. 1st floor features 10' ceilings & 8' doors, w/ transom windows offering excellent natural lighting. Upstairs includes new premium Karastan carpet & private master suite w/ wet bar, deluxe bath & second living space.