Last updated March 19 2019

4223 Tuller Ridge Drive

4223 Tuller Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4223 Tuller Ridge Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the park view from the covered front porch or private 2nd floor balcony of this gorgeous end unit condo minutes from the excitement of Bridge Park & Downtown Dublin. Relax in front of the gas fireplace in the large living room surrounded by real hard wood, crown moulding & cased windows. Cook in the deluxe kitchen featuring stainless steel double ovens, gas cooktop, granite counters, white cabinets w/ crown molding, custom tile backsplash & bar top. Serve your guests in the formal dining room overlooking the private paver patio or have a quick bite in the breakfast area. 1st floor features 10' ceilings & 8' doors, w/ transom windows offering excellent natural lighting. Upstairs includes new premium Karastan carpet & private master suite w/ wet bar, deluxe bath & second living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive have any available units?
4223 Tuller Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Tuller Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4223 Tuller Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
