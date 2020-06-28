2173 Farmland Drive

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom home in Delaware with finished basement! - This is a must see, beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a great fenced in back yard awesome for entertaining. Close to shopping and restaurants this home boasts tons of updates including
-Neutral tones throughout
-Newer carpet
-Updated lighting package including ceiling fans
-Newer stainless steel appliances
-Large eat in kitchen with bay window
-1/2 bath on 1st level
-Large living room with tons of natural light
-3 large bedrooms with wood inspired flooring
-2 Full bathrooms on 2nd floor
- Unfinished Basement with tons of space for storage
-2 car attached garage
Sorry NO pets.
This home is a must see. Located at the end of the street in a quiet neighborhood. Available for tours now!
