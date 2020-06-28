All apartments in Delaware
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2173 Farmland Drive

2173 Farmland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2173 Farmland Drive, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom home in Delaware with finished basement! - This is a must see, beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a great fenced in back yard awesome for entertaining. Close to shopping and restaurants this home boasts tons of updates including

-Neutral tones throughout
-Newer carpet
-Updated lighting package including ceiling fans
-Newer stainless steel appliances
-Large eat in kitchen with bay window
-1/2 bath on 1st level
-Large living room with tons of natural light
-3 large bedrooms with wood inspired flooring
-2 Full bathrooms on 2nd floor
- Unfinished Basement with tons of space for storage
-2 car attached garage

Sorry NO pets.

This home is a must see. Located at the end of the street in a quiet neighborhood. Available for tours now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 Farmland Drive have any available units?
2173 Farmland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 2173 Farmland Drive have?
Some of 2173 Farmland Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 Farmland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2173 Farmland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 Farmland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2173 Farmland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 2173 Farmland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2173 Farmland Drive offers parking.
Does 2173 Farmland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2173 Farmland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 Farmland Drive have a pool?
No, 2173 Farmland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2173 Farmland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2173 Farmland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 Farmland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2173 Farmland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2173 Farmland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2173 Farmland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
