205 E Central Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated extra storage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

2051/2 E. Central - Property Id: 90257



Clean and pretty 2 bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit (of a duplex) near downtown Delaware. 2 Large bedrooms, and spacious living room. All new quality carpeting and new hard flooring throughout. All new paint. Kitchen has added several new cabinets for lots of extra storage. All new bathroom fixtures. Double entry doors for added security. Close to downtown, library, shopping, and Ohio Wesleyan University. Shows beautifully! New Owners/Landlord are attentive and considerate. No pets please. No smoking. Unit does not have laundry facilities at this time, but Landlord is considering putting in laundry room, washers/dryers and extra storage room in spacious back area. Large back yard with off-street parking (2 cars for each unit).

Landlords updated unit to make it as nice as possible for the right tenants. Lower unit will be updated in Spring of 2019. Looking for one year lease. Will consider longer lease, too. Thorough credit and background check a must. Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90257

Property Id 90257



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4568241)