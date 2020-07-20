All apartments in Delaware
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 E Central Ave

205 East Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 East Central Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2051/2 E. Central - Property Id: 90257

Clean and pretty 2 bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit (of a duplex) near downtown Delaware. 2 Large bedrooms, and spacious living room. All new quality carpeting and new hard flooring throughout. All new paint. Kitchen has added several new cabinets for lots of extra storage. All new bathroom fixtures. Double entry doors for added security. Close to downtown, library, shopping, and Ohio Wesleyan University. Shows beautifully! New Owners/Landlord are attentive and considerate. No pets please. No smoking. Unit does not have laundry facilities at this time, but Landlord is considering putting in laundry room, washers/dryers and extra storage room in spacious back area. Large back yard with off-street parking (2 cars for each unit).
Landlords updated unit to make it as nice as possible for the right tenants. Lower unit will be updated in Spring of 2019. Looking for one year lease. Will consider longer lease, too. Thorough credit and background check a must. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90257
Property Id 90257

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4568241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E Central Ave have any available units?
205 E Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 205 E Central Ave have?
Some of 205 E Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
205 E Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 205 E Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 205 E Central Ave offer parking?
No, 205 E Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 205 E Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 E Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E Central Ave have a pool?
No, 205 E Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 205 E Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 205 E Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 E Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 E Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 E Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
