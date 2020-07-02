All apartments in Delaware
Find more places like 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware, OH
/
178 Lexington Boulevard - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:55 PM

178 Lexington Boulevard - 1

178 Lexington Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Delaware
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

178 Lexington Blvd, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this incredible Delaware townhome with fully fenced in yard, gorgeous deck, and backyard storage shed. Cozy up near the fireplace in the pacious living room. This home features a large kitchen with abundant cabinetry and countertop space, and space for a large dining room table - Great for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find three large bedrooms with ample closet space. Large basement for additional storage. Single car garage.

12 month lease - Pets negotiable - Non smoking

*Due to the recent outbreak - A virtual tour will be available to those who qualify prior to application. Showings may not be optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Lexington Boulevard - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90
Delaware, OH 43015

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDelaware Apartments with Garages
Delaware Apartments with ParkingDelaware Dog Friendly Apartments
Delaware Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University