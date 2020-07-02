178 Lexington Boulevard - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this incredible Delaware townhome with fully fenced in yard, gorgeous deck, and backyard storage shed. Cozy up near the fireplace in the pacious living room. This home features a large kitchen with abundant cabinetry and countertop space, and space for a large dining room table - Great for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find three large bedrooms with ample closet space. Large basement for additional storage. Single car garage.



12 month lease - Pets negotiable - Non smoking



*Due to the recent outbreak - A virtual tour will be available to those who qualify prior to application. Showings may not be optional.