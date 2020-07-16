Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

8133 Orange Station Loop Available 09/18/20 ruly Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Northpoint Meadows in Lewis Center! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lewis Center boasts large windows throughout home and attractive architectural features such as rolling arches and vaulted ceilings. This home nearly 2,400 square feet of well designed living space plus a two car garage and a huge deck from which to enjoy the backyard oasis! Roomy kitchen has chef's island, 2 pantry closets, and eat-in dining area. 1st floor study as well as 1st floor laundry designed for ease-of-use. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, decorator's ledge, dual "his & her" walk-in closets, and oval soaking tub designed for convenience and comfort. Huge basement great for additional storage. Located in the Northpointe Meadows community in Delaware County, Olentangy Schools.



Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call us today to request an application



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!



(RLNE5880450)