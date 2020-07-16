All apartments in Delaware County
Delaware County, OH
8133 Orange Station Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

8133 Orange Station Loop

8133 Orange Station Loop · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
Location

8133 Orange Station Loop, Delaware County, OH 43035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8133 Orange Station Loop · Avail. Sep 18

$2,097

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2372 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8133 Orange Station Loop Available 09/18/20 ruly Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Northpoint Meadows in Lewis Center! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lewis Center boasts large windows throughout home and attractive architectural features such as rolling arches and vaulted ceilings. This home nearly 2,400 square feet of well designed living space plus a two car garage and a huge deck from which to enjoy the backyard oasis! Roomy kitchen has chef's island, 2 pantry closets, and eat-in dining area. 1st floor study as well as 1st floor laundry designed for ease-of-use. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, decorator's ledge, dual "his & her" walk-in closets, and oval soaking tub designed for convenience and comfort. Huge basement great for additional storage. Located in the Northpointe Meadows community in Delaware County, Olentangy Schools.

Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

