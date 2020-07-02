18 Highmeadows Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are currently running a special for this property!

-if you sign a lease, we will provide 30 days free rent!



This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Olentangy School District!



Near shopping and entertainment, with easy access to freeways, this home could not have a more convenient location.



This home features a traditional layout. There is a large living room in the front of the house that leads into a dining room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, counter space, and lots of natural light. The kitchen opens up into a well sized family room with a vaulted ceiling. There is also a first floor laundry room with washer and dryer (electric) hookups.

The 4 bedrooms are each a good size. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet.

The unfinished full basement offers plenty of storage space. The back deck is great for enjoying a nice day outside. The two car garage makes accessing vehicles a breeze and offers additional storage space.



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Do not miss your chance to rent this home! It will not last long!



Once you have seen the property, we will email out a link to apply online.



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.