Home
/
Delaware County, OH
/
18 Highmeadows Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Highmeadows Circle

18 Highmeadows Cir · No Longer Available
Location

18 Highmeadows Cir, Delaware County, OH 43065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
We are currently running a special for this property!
-if you sign a lease, we will provide 30 days free rent!

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Olentangy School District!

Near shopping and entertainment, with easy access to freeways, this home could not have a more convenient location.

This home features a traditional layout. There is a large living room in the front of the house that leads into a dining room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, counter space, and lots of natural light. The kitchen opens up into a well sized family room with a vaulted ceiling. There is also a first floor laundry room with washer and dryer (electric) hookups.
The 4 bedrooms are each a good size. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet.
The unfinished full basement offers plenty of storage space. The back deck is great for enjoying a nice day outside. The two car garage makes accessing vehicles a breeze and offers additional storage space.

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Do not miss your chance to rent this home! It will not last long!

Once you have seen the property, we will email out a link to apply online.

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

