Apartment List
/
OH
/
huber heights
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Huber Heights, OH with garage

Huber Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7742 Harshmanville Road,
7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2052 sqft
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/19/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Huber Heights

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2418 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 5 miles of Huber Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
9 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Burgess Avenue,
41 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
41 Burgess Avenue, Available 06/19/20 41 Burgess Ave 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.
Results within 10 miles of Huber Heights
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4692 Curundu Avenue
4692 Curundu Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562 4692 Curundu Avenue Dayton, OH 45416 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHMarysville, OHFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHSidney, OHTipp City, OHTrotwood, OHTroy, OHSpringboro, OHGermantown, OHUrbana, OH
Monroe, OHTrenton, OHSouth Lebanon, OHGreenville, OHFour Bridges, OHBeckett Ridge, OHSharonville, OHLondon, OHForest Park, OHWoodlawn, OHKenwood, OHMilford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University