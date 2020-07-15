All apartments in Dayton
234 Fillmore Street,.
234 Fillmore Street,
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

234 Fillmore Street,

234 Fillmore Street · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 Fillmore Street, Dayton, OH 45410
Twin Towers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 234 Fillmore Street, · Avail. Jul 17

$825

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
234 Fillmore Street, Available 07/17/20 234 Fillmore St 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our one of a kind 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio! You won't want to miss this! This beautiful home has new flooring, freshly paint, new windows, updated electrical, updated plumbing, updated bathroom, central air, walk in closets on the second floor, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, 1 car detached garage and a full basement! The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled and is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5869572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 234 Fillmore Street, have any available units?
234 Fillmore Street, has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Fillmore Street, have?
Some of 234 Fillmore Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Fillmore Street, currently offering any rent specials?
234 Fillmore Street, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Fillmore Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Fillmore Street, is pet friendly.
Does 234 Fillmore Street, offer parking?
Yes, 234 Fillmore Street, offers parking.
Does 234 Fillmore Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Fillmore Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Fillmore Street, have a pool?
No, 234 Fillmore Street, does not have a pool.
Does 234 Fillmore Street, have accessible units?
No, 234 Fillmore Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Fillmore Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Fillmore Street, has units with dishwashers.

