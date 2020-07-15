Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

234 Fillmore Street, Available 07/17/20 234 Fillmore St 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our one of a kind 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio! You won't want to miss this! This beautiful home has new flooring, freshly paint, new windows, updated electrical, updated plumbing, updated bathroom, central air, walk in closets on the second floor, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, 1 car detached garage and a full basement! The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled and is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



