All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like 3055 Edison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
3055 Edison Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3055 Edison Street

3055 Edison Street · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3055 Edison Street, Dayton, OH 45417
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3055 Edison Street · Avail. Jul 24

$725

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home is for rent in Dayton, Ohio! This lovely place has been completely updated with flooring, new windows, a new roof, and an updated electrical and plumbing. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. There is also a separate dining area, w/d hookup, and a full basement! Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Come check it out before it's too late!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE4896924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 Edison Street have any available units?
3055 Edison Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 Edison Street have?
Some of 3055 Edison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 Edison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3055 Edison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 Edison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 Edison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3055 Edison Street offer parking?
No, 3055 Edison Street does not offer parking.
Does 3055 Edison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 Edison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 Edison Street have a pool?
No, 3055 Edison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3055 Edison Street have accessible units?
No, 3055 Edison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 Edison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3055 Edison Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3055 Edison Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl
Dayton, OH 45409
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr
Dayton, OH 45459
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave
Dayton, OH 45402
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln
Dayton, OH 45458

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms
Dayton Apartments with BalconiesDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Huber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity