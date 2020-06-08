Amenities

3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home is for rent in Dayton, Ohio! This lovely place has been completely updated with flooring, new windows, a new roof, and an updated electrical and plumbing. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. There is also a separate dining area, w/d hookup, and a full basement! Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Come check it out before it's too late!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE4896924)