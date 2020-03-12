2170 Wichert Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting. Home comes with all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. This home features a first floor master with dressing room located next to the first floor bathroom. Kitchen has opening to living room that features a breakfast bar to allow for a couple of bar stools; great while entertaining guests. The second floor features two bedrooms each with a walk in closet! Love out door entertaining? This home features a fully fenced in back yard and a patio for a private backyard BBQ. Close to everything Cuyahoga Falls has to offer!

Pets are negotiable, minimum of 600 credit score, must make 3X in gross income to rent, no felonies of a sexual or violent nature. Northpoint Asset Management charges a documentation fee of $150 to tenants. Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn upkeep which also includes snow removal.