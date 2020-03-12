All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
2170 Wichert Dr

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Heslop Morningview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting. Home comes with all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. This home features a first floor master with dressing room located next to the first floor bathroom. Kitchen has opening to living room that features a breakfast bar to allow for a couple of bar stools; great while entertaining guests. The second floor features two bedrooms each with a walk in closet! Love out door entertaining? This home features a fully fenced in back yard and a patio for a private backyard BBQ. Close to everything Cuyahoga Falls has to offer!
Pets are negotiable, minimum of 600 credit score, must make 3X in gross income to rent, no felonies of a sexual or violent nature. Northpoint Asset Management charges a documentation fee of $150 to tenants. Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn upkeep which also includes snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

