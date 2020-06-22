All apartments in Columbus
Location

1270 Pinnacle Drive, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Pinnacle Drive have any available units?
1270 Pinnacle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1270 Pinnacle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Pinnacle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Pinnacle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 Pinnacle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1270 Pinnacle Drive offer parking?
No, 1270 Pinnacle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1270 Pinnacle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Pinnacle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Pinnacle Drive have a pool?
No, 1270 Pinnacle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Pinnacle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1270 Pinnacle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Pinnacle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Pinnacle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1270 Pinnacle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1270 Pinnacle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
