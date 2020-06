Amenities

Ready to MOVE IN! Enjoy single family living in the Historic Coventry area. Within walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Coventry. Just a 10 min drive to Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. This a three bedroom with a finished third floor which can also be used a bedroom/other living space.ALL appliances included (washer and dryer as well) NO PETS,, NO SMOKING.. There is a $37.50 application fee Section 8 OK