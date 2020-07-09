Galbraith Pointe Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible basketball court playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub

Galbraith Pointe is a market rate community designed with comfort in mind, both inside and out. When you pull up to our community you’ll be greeted by towering trees, green grass, and vibrant flowers. You’ll also notice our spacious picnic areas, a basketball court, a pool, and a playground for the kids. If you think the outside is nice, just wait until you see the inside. Our two and two bedroom plus den apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and loads of cabinet space. We also have laundry connections in every home, central air conditioning, and plentiful closet space. As a resident you’ll also get to enjoy our great Finneytown location. With the Brentwood Plaza Shopping center and a host of restaurants and shops nearby there’s always something to do. We’re also surrounded by many great parks including Warder Park, Seymour Nature Preserve, McEvoy Park, and many others. Stop by today to see how you can Live Life Better!