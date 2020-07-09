All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Galbraith Pointe Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8240 W Galbraith Rd · (513) 301-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231
Finneytown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8232E · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 8210D · Avail. Jul 24

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Galbraith Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
Galbraith Pointe is a market rate community designed with comfort in mind, both inside and out. When you pull up to our community you’ll be greeted by towering trees, green grass, and vibrant flowers. You’ll also notice our spacious picnic areas, a basketball court, a pool, and a playground for the kids. If you think the outside is nice, just wait until you see the inside. Our two and two bedroom plus den apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and loads of cabinet space. We also have laundry connections in every home, central air conditioning, and plentiful closet space. As a resident you’ll also get to enjoy our great Finneytown location. With the Brentwood Plaza Shopping center and a host of restaurants and shops nearby there’s always something to do. We’re also surrounded by many great parks including Warder Park, Seymour Nature Preserve, McEvoy Park, and many others. Stop by today to see how you can Live Life Better!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Galbraith Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Galbraith Pointe Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Galbraith Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Galbraith Pointe Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Galbraith Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Galbraith Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Galbraith Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Galbraith Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Galbraith Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Galbraith Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Galbraith Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Galbraith Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Galbraith Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Galbraith Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Galbraith Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Galbraith Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Galbraith Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Galbraith Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
