Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5659 Bramble Avenue,

5659 Bramble Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5659 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45227
Madisonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5659 Bramble Avenue, · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roofing, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a full basement! Outside, you'll find a large beautiful yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss your chance! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE5722283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5659 Bramble Avenue, have any available units?
5659 Bramble Avenue, has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 5659 Bramble Avenue, have?
Some of 5659 Bramble Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5659 Bramble Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
5659 Bramble Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5659 Bramble Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5659 Bramble Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 5659 Bramble Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 5659 Bramble Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 5659 Bramble Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5659 Bramble Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5659 Bramble Avenue, have a pool?
No, 5659 Bramble Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 5659 Bramble Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 5659 Bramble Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 5659 Bramble Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5659 Bramble Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
