5659 Bramble Avenue,

5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, new roofing, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a full basement! Outside, you'll find a large beautiful yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss your chance! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5722283)