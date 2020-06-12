/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winchester
17 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Orchard Grove
5190 Orchard End, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
1040 sqft
Located in quaint suburban Groveport, Orchard Grove Apartments offer the best of small-town living paired with easy access to work and play in downtown Columbus.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1016 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$852
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
720 Napoleon Ave.
720 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
1058 sqft
Whitehall Area Single Family House...OWNER FINANCING!!! Call 614-756-6959....
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6696 Axtel Dr
6696 Axtel Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
For rent is a great 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 outside space. Complex also features a pool facility. Available early to mid July. Unit is occupied so only doing video tours until someone applies and is approved.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5105 Sedalia Drive
5105 Sedalia Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH
2 Bedrooms
$815
832 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath town home! Vinyl plank flooring on the first floor, carpet on the second floor. Full basement. Sorry, no pets! Groveport Madison Local School District 1 year lease minimum. $815/month. $815 deposit. $40 application fee per adult.
1 of 9
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
256 Loxley Drive
256 Loxley Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
905 sqft
Newly remodeled adorable ranch on south end...
1 of 22
Last updated April 17 at 09:49pm
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6713 Lagrange Drive
6713 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home! 1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$965
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Olde Orchard
5 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Similar Pages
Groveport 1 BedroomsGroveport 2 BedroomsGroveport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGroveport 3 BedroomsGroveport Accessible ApartmentsGroveport Apartments with Balcony
Groveport Apartments with GarageGroveport Apartments with GymGroveport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroveport Apartments with ParkingGroveport Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OH