2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$965
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
10 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
2641 Red Rock Boulevard
2641 Red Rock Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Updated 1st floor apartment. No steps. Has large living room, new kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and has nice plank flooring and fresh paint. Southwest Schools.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
4668 Cadmus Drive
4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$892
1409 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 05:15am
$
Riverbend
20 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Valleyview Heights
1 Unit Available
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Welcome home to Pine Crossing Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. We proudly offer a resort-style pool with covered sundeck.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Vasser Village
6 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
27 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
9 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 21 at 04:02pm
Brewery District
21 Units Available
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Brehl Ave
299 Brehl Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
1068 sqft
Two Bedroom Single-Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for full details and photos. Not available for Section 8. This two story home in Franklinton was just refreshed and is now available for rent.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
2743 Thorndale Avenue
2743 Thorndale Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
785 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. Has large living room, kitchen with appliances, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large basement for storage with washer dryer. Also has replacement windows, mini blinds, central A/C. Columbus schools.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
3739 Briggs Road
3739 Briggs Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On The West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2297 Forest Creek Drive South
2297 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2brth351
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
851 Kingsford Road - A
851 Kingsford Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available for rent! Come join the 4 unit building to be a part of a small community where you can get to know your neighbors. Freshly painted walls and updated appliances adorn your living space.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Brewery District
1 Unit Available
900 S. High St., Unit 2A
900 S High St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1075 sqft
OPEN HOUSE, 6-5-20, 11am-2pm New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops.
