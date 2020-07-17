All apartments in Brunswick
701 East Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

701 East Dr

701 East Drive · (216) 389-8446 ext. 1005
Location

701 East Drive, Brunswick, OH 44212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 701 East Dr · Avail. now

$1,897

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Brunswick OH - For rent located in Brunswick, OH this beautiful updated 2,364 sqft ranch home offers double car attached garage, 1 acre yard, 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.

Summer is not over yet if enjoying the outside, entertaining and having bbq's are a few things you enjoy then you may want to view this gorgeous home. With 1 acre of land, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the right side of the home and the master bedroom with conveniently attached bathroom on the left side of the home for privacy. Let's not forget about the spacious bonus room and if you love too cook then you will fall in love with the recently remodeled kitchen fully equipped stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops and tons of cabinet space.
This beautful ranch home is available now, located in the heart of Brunswick OH.
You do not want to wait, put in your application today before this home is rented.
Schedule you private showing today!!

https://youtu.be/shAjcWiTU9E

(All properties are leased as is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
One time $99 Administrative fee

Call us now for a personal viewing! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WILL NOT LAST!! 216-389-8446 or email at stacy.vollman@propertymanagementpros.com

http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/cleveland-ohio/

(RLNE5881569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 East Dr have any available units?
701 East Dr has a unit available for $1,897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 East Dr have?
Some of 701 East Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
701 East Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 East Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 East Dr is pet friendly.
Does 701 East Dr offer parking?
Yes, 701 East Dr offers parking.
Does 701 East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 East Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 East Dr have a pool?
No, 701 East Dr does not have a pool.
Does 701 East Dr have accessible units?
No, 701 East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 701 East Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 East Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 East Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 East Dr has units with air conditioning.
