701 East Dr

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Brunswick OH - For rent located in Brunswick, OH this beautiful updated 2,364 sqft ranch home offers double car attached garage, 1 acre yard, 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.



Summer is not over yet if enjoying the outside, entertaining and having bbq's are a few things you enjoy then you may want to view this gorgeous home. With 1 acre of land, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the right side of the home and the master bedroom with conveniently attached bathroom on the left side of the home for privacy. Let's not forget about the spacious bonus room and if you love too cook then you will fall in love with the recently remodeled kitchen fully equipped stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops and tons of cabinet space.

This beautful ranch home is available now, located in the heart of Brunswick OH.

(All properties are leased as is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program

One time $99 Administrative fee



