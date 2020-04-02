2888 Nationwide Pky

Amenities

Brunswick office spaces available for lease at upscale building in prime location near 303/I-71 access and amenities. Multiple available office choices & configurations make this a perfect choice whether you're an individual person or a larger company. Office units vary in size and most have windows. Rent prices range from $250 to $650, up to $2,500 (the list price is for reference only - call or text me for details on pricing & options). The building is newer and attractive with a lot to offer, including vehicle parking, kitchen & bathrooms on each floor, available private conference room, comfortable lobby seating/meeting areas, available reception area, mail room, and more. Tenants get a business name sign included and common- area cleaning service. Utilities are included with individual office, possible CAM if an entire block is rented. Internet and office furniture are available, as well as additional parking and warehouse storage. This building is ideal for professions such as the real estate industry, attorneys, insurance companies, accountants, IT companies, etc. Schedule your private tour of available offices, pricing and all that this building has to offer.