Brunswick, OH
2888 Nationwide Pky
2888 Nationwide Pky

2888 Nationwide Parkway · (330) 220-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2888 Nationwide Parkway, Brunswick, OH 44212

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
lobby
Brunswick office spaces available for lease at upscale building in prime location near 303/I-71 access and amenities. Multiple available office choices & configurations make this a perfect choice whether you're an individual person or a larger company. Office units vary in size and most have windows. Rent prices range from $250 to $650, up to $2,500 (the list price is for reference only - call or text me for details on pricing & options). The building is newer and attractive with a lot to offer, including vehicle parking, kitchen & bathrooms on each floor, available private conference room, comfortable lobby seating/meeting areas, available reception area, mail room, and more. Tenants get a business name sign included and common- area cleaning service. Utilities are included with individual office, possible CAM if an entire block is rented. Internet and office furniture are available, as well as additional parking and warehouse storage. This building is ideal for professions such as the real estate industry, attorneys, insurance companies, accountants, IT companies, etc. Schedule your private tour of available offices, pricing and all that this building has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2888 Nationwide Pky have any available units?
2888 Nationwide Pky doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brunswick, OH.
What amenities does 2888 Nationwide Pky have?
Some of 2888 Nationwide Pky's amenities include parking, conference room, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2888 Nationwide Pky currently offering any rent specials?
2888 Nationwide Pky isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2888 Nationwide Pky pet-friendly?
No, 2888 Nationwide Pky is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick.
Does 2888 Nationwide Pky offer parking?
Yes, 2888 Nationwide Pky does offer parking.
Does 2888 Nationwide Pky have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2888 Nationwide Pky does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2888 Nationwide Pky have a pool?
No, 2888 Nationwide Pky does not have a pool.
Does 2888 Nationwide Pky have accessible units?
No, 2888 Nationwide Pky does not have accessible units.
Does 2888 Nationwide Pky have units with dishwashers?
No, 2888 Nationwide Pky does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2888 Nationwide Pky have units with air conditioning?
No, 2888 Nationwide Pky does not have units with air conditioning.
